28 Shoulder Tattoo Ideas You'll Totally Want to Wear on Your Sleeve

There's a time and a place for hidden tattoos, but sometimes the tattoo in question deserves a spot more in the, well, spotlight. If you're bold enough to try the armpit tattoo trend, by all means, be my guest. But if you're going for something more traditional, your shoulder could be just the spot.

Don't know what you want yet? Whether you're filling a sleeve or your body is still a blank canvas, these shoulder tattoo ideas can help you figure out how you want to paint it.