Nope, That's Not a Silicone Implant — It's a Hot Beauty-Blending Tool

It's an age-old makeup question: how do you apply makeup without wasting a ton of product? When you apply foundation with an ordinary sponge or brush, a portion of the makeup gets absorbed into the tool, draining your precious formula — and your money — faster.

The Silisponge by Molly Cosmetics ($9) has solved this issue completely. The Silisponge is a silicone makeup applicator that doesn't absorb any of the product while seamlessly blending your makeup. The tool, which looks strikingly similar to a breast implant (or at the very least, a push-up bra insert), is an especially ideal option for makeup artists. That's because it's easy to clean, sterilize, and reuse within minutes, without the inconvenient drying time of a sponge.

Since its release, it's already sold out three times, but you can preorder the next restock, which will arrive Dec. 20. For half the price of high-end beauty sponges, it's definitely worth giving a try. Read on to see the quirky tool in action.