Sophia's Gorgeous Unibrow Will Make You Cancel Your Next Wax Appointment

If you came of age anytime before the thick brow renaissance that has (thankfully) been gracing arch trends for the past few years, chances are you succumbed to the pressure of overplucking. While many of us are still grappling with how to grow back a full, bushy look, one Greek student and model doesn't have that problem. That's because Sophia Hadjipanteli, owner of one badass unibrow, has kicked off the #UnibrowMovement, which is designed to celebrate arches in all of their untweezed glory. And guess what? She looks fricking fabulous.

According to a recent Instagram post, the movement "is about normalizing something that society pressures us to hide or fix." Through this change, Sophia hopes to "encourage tolerance of others [and] acceptance of differences." Since Sophia's platform is so inspiring, it would make sense that many of the comments on her page are just as uplifting. But unfortunately (since this is the internet we're talking about, after all), she also gets her fair share of trolls.

Case in point: when a few makeup shamers were calling her a "hypocrite" for embracing her brows while wearing cosmetics, Sophia shut them down. She wrote that, "When you judge others for wearing makeup, dying their hair, altering parts of their body or inner self, just because you don't, [that] makes you just as toxic as a lot of societal norms and pressures we are constantly faced with." In case anyone needed any more convincing on the point, Sophia posted a picture of herself in gorgeous baby blue eye shadow that made her look like a modern Greek goddess.

We are obsessed with Sophia's look and unapologetic acceptance of her unibrow. Read on for her best looks that just might make you go and cancel your next wax appointment — or at least buy an intense brow gel.