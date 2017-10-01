 Skip Nav
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
Beauty News
We Found Fall's 9 Best Dark Red Lipsticks That Will Match Your Goth Soul
Beauty Trends
7 Amazingly Innovative Korean Beauty Products Launching For Fall 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Makeup Artist Creates Otherworldly Works of Art on Her Body

Hollywood special effects makeup artist Emily Anderson works on movies and TV shows creating gashes, wounds, and spooky creatures. But even in her spare time, she's dedicated to her craft, posting out-of-this-world body art creations on Instagram. One visit to her feed will have you thinking about your next Halloween costume . . . even if it's the middle of Winter!

Her looks range from terrifying monsters to ethereal beings, with a few of your favorite pop culture characters mixed in, too. Several of her creations are so convincing, that Emily blends into the background and disappears completely, leaving only an eerie masterpiece behind.

You likely won't be surprised to learn that these transfixing designs can be time-consuming to create. On Reddit, she's explained that her work can take hours. However, if you're hoping to try your hand at this kind of makeup artistry, you should know that Emily's favorite tools include stage makeup brands such as Mehron, Ben Nye and the Wolfe Art FX Hydrocolor Palette ($30) to achieve the saturated colors of her creations. Read on to see some of Emily's most striking looks.

Related
This "Extraterrestrial Mermaid" Proves You Shouldn't Scale Back This Halloween
5 Disney Villain Costumes That Prove Bad Girls Have More Fun (With Makeup!)
You'll Feel Like a Kid Again When You See These Dr. Seuss-Inspired Looks

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyBeauty NewsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
This Flawless 46-Year-Old Model Will Make You Question Your Antiaging Routine
by Aimee Simeon
How to Use Mascara Primer
DIY Beauty
Mascara Primer Is the 1 Easy Step Missing From Your Makeup Routine For Lush Lashes
by Lauren Levinson
Nicki Minaj Cultural Appropriation Twitter Clapback
Nicki Minaj
by Alaina Demopoulos
Beyonce's New Tiny Finger Tattoo
Beyoncé Knowles
by Alaina Demopoulos
Milk Makeup Highligher Quad Palette Swatches
Beauty News
Milk Makeup's New "Space Jam" Palette Will Give You a Holographic Glow
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds