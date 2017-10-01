This Makeup Artist Creates Otherworldly Works of Art on Her Body

Hollywood special effects makeup artist Emily Anderson works on movies and TV shows creating gashes, wounds, and spooky creatures. But even in her spare time, she's dedicated to her craft, posting out-of-this-world body art creations on Instagram. One visit to her feed will have you thinking about your next Halloween costume . . . even if it's the middle of Winter!

Her looks range from terrifying monsters to ethereal beings, with a few of your favorite pop culture characters mixed in, too. Several of her creations are so convincing, that Emily blends into the background and disappears completely, leaving only an eerie masterpiece behind.

You likely won't be surprised to learn that these transfixing designs can be time-consuming to create. On Reddit, she's explained that her work can take hours. However, if you're hoping to try your hand at this kind of makeup artistry, you should know that Emily's favorite tools include stage makeup brands such as Mehron, Ben Nye and the Wolfe Art FX Hydrocolor Palette ($30) to achieve the saturated colors of her creations. Read on to see some of Emily's most striking looks.