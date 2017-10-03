Cast Your Web With These 17 Spider-Woman Makeup Ideas

What we love most about "spider-woman" Halloween makeup is that it can take on so many different forms. There's the feminized version of the male Marvel Comics character in his iconic red-and-blue suit, and then there's the Spider-Woman heroine, also from Marvel Comics, who dresses in yellow, red, and white. Of course, you can always go a little more realistic and make yourself up as an actual spider or with faux spiders all over your face. Whatever you decide, we're giving you a creative leg up — or would that be eight legs up? — via these spider-woman makeup looks by talented Instagram MUAs!

