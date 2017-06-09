These Dazzling Glitter Lips Are Basically Instagram Sorcery!

ICYMI: Glitter is a thing right now — and we're still totally into it. While scrolling on my Instagram explore page I came across a gorgeous girl rocking blingy lips. My first thought was "Instagram sorcery!" but after a little digging, I found Stay Golden Cosmetics, the indie brand responsible for the dazzling pouts popping up on my feed.

According to the website, these lippies are kiss-proof, transfer-proof, and even swim-proof — which means they're perfect for a night out or casually slaying at the grocery store. Each kit contains a glitter shade, an applicator, and a gloss bond. For best results, apply the gloss bond to dry lips and then pat on the glitter shade.

There are eight sparkly shades to choose from so you can be whatever color rainbow princess you want. These include: Regal (purple with purple and red reflects), Burlesque (red with silver reflects), Plum Yum (deep pink with silver reflects), Peachy (coral with silver reflects), Stay Golden (gold with red and green reflects), Glitz (pink with silver reflects), Galactica (deep blue-black with rainbow reflects) and It's Cocoa (brown with green and red reflects).

Grab them at Staygoldencosmetics.com for $20 each (currently on sale for $18!). And keep reading to see them in dazzling action.