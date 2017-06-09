 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
These Dazzling Glitter Lips Are Basically Instagram Sorcery!
Beauty Tips
How 1 Redhead Got Her Princess Ariel Mermaid Waves Back With a Perm
Beauty Video
Huda Kattan Freaks Out While Charlotte Tilbury Does Her Makeup, and It's Adorable
Beauty Trends
Nipple Nail Art Is the Perkiest Way to Free the Frickin' Nipple
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 5  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
These Dazzling Glitter Lips Are Basically Instagram Sorcery!

ICYMI: Glitter is a thing right now — and we're still totally into it. While scrolling on my Instagram explore page I came across a gorgeous girl rocking blingy lips. My first thought was "Instagram sorcery!" but after a little digging, I found Stay Golden Cosmetics, the indie brand responsible for the dazzling pouts popping up on my feed.

According to the website, these lippies are kiss-proof, transfer-proof, and even swim-proof — which means they're perfect for a night out or casually slaying at the grocery store. Each kit contains a glitter shade, an applicator, and a gloss bond. For best results, apply the gloss bond to dry lips and then pat on the glitter shade.

There are eight sparkly shades to choose from so you can be whatever color rainbow princess you want. These include: Regal (purple with purple and red reflects), Burlesque (red with silver reflects), Plum Yum (deep pink with silver reflects), Peachy (coral with silver reflects), Stay Golden (gold with red and green reflects), Glitz (pink with silver reflects), Galactica (deep blue-black with rainbow reflects) and It's Cocoa (brown with green and red reflects).

Grab them at Staygoldencosmetics.com for $20 each (currently on sale for $18!). And keep reading to see them in dazzling action.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsGlitterLipstickMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Watermelon Makeup
Beauty Trends
by Sarah Siegel
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Nikkie Tutorials Wonder Woman Makeup Tutorial
Makeup Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
Jack Irving Glitter Unicorn Beards at London Fashion Week
Beauty News
Glitter Beards Just Got the Unicorn Treatment at London Fashion Week
by Tori-Crowther
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds