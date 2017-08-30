20 Tattoos From People That Love Stranger Things More Than You

Bad-ass kids, bone-chilling suspense, and otherwordly monsters make Stranger Things completely addictive. We thought we were totally obsessed — until we saw the megafans who loved the series so much, they decided to get some fresh ink.

These fans chose to permanently show off their fandom by getting tattoos of Eleven, demogorgons, Christmas lights, and (of course) Eggo waffles. We don't blame them for their strange addiction — watching Mike, Lucas, Dustin, and Eleven form friendships while searching for Will is both touching and at times, terrifying.

If you're still watching the show on repeat and can't wait for more episodes, consider joining these massive fans with a tattoo of your own to tide you over.