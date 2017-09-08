 Skip Nav
Rihanna
You've Seen the Teases, but Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like in Real Life
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy Hair Trick Is Actually Genius — and Very Sneaky!
Beauty Trends
10 Hair Colorist Instagram Accounts That Will Brighten Up Your Feed
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Tattoo Artist Makes Stretch Marks Disappear Before Your Eyes

Many women become frustrated with their pesky stretch marks, but a tattoo artist from
São Paulo, Brazil, has found a way to make them less noticeable. Rodolpho Torres specializes in stretch mark camouflage and the results are truly astounding.

Rodolpho fills in the lighter lines of the scars with a flesh-toned ink to blend in the stretch marks with the rest of his client's skin. After the tattoos heal, the client's skin has a more even appearance, and the stretch marks seem to disappear. The only way to truly remove stretch marks is with expensive laser treatments, but it's amazing to see this alternative method of making them blend into the skin.

It's important to note that stretch marks are incredibly common and there's nothing wrong with having them and embracing them. However, this method seems like a great option for women who are unhappy or insecure about their skin.

Right now you might have to travel to Brazil to get these tattoos, but we hope that this tattoo method will come to the states soon.

Read on to see Rodolpho's method in action.

Related
Getting Inked Soon? Allow These Dainty Feather Tattoos to Inspire You
#LoveYourLines Encourages Women to Embrace Their Stretch Marks
How I Finally Learned to Accept My Stretch Marks

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty TrendsBody CareTattoosStretch MarksSkin Care
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
by Celia Fernandez
Small Back Tattoos
Tattoos
30 Pint-Size Tattoos Perfect For Your Back
by Kara Neff
Natural Ingredients For Acne DIY Beauty Hacks
DIY Beauty
You Already Have These 8 Natural Acne-Fighting Ingredients in Your Pantry
by Kristin Collins Jackson
Sexy Tattoos For Women
Tattoos
43 Bangin' (and Beautiful) Tattoos
by Hilary White
Gucci Snake Inspired Eye Makeup
Beauty News
These "Snake Eyes" Serpent Makeup Looks Will Have You Feeling Gucci
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds