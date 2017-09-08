This Tattoo Artist Makes Stretch Marks Disappear Before Your Eyes

Many women become frustrated with their pesky stretch marks, but a tattoo artist from

São Paulo, Brazil, has found a way to make them less noticeable. Rodolpho Torres specializes in stretch mark camouflage and the results are truly astounding.

Rodolpho fills in the lighter lines of the scars with a flesh-toned ink to blend in the stretch marks with the rest of his client's skin. After the tattoos heal, the client's skin has a more even appearance, and the stretch marks seem to disappear. The only way to truly remove stretch marks is with expensive laser treatments, but it's amazing to see this alternative method of making them blend into the skin.

It's important to note that stretch marks are incredibly common and there's nothing wrong with having them and embracing them. However, this method seems like a great option for women who are unhappy or insecure about their skin.

Right now you might have to travel to Brazil to get these tattoos, but we hope that this tattoo method will come to the states soon.

Read on to see Rodolpho's method in action.