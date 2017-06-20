This Summer Skincare Routine Will Help You Dare to Go Bare

With pool parties and beach vacations on the horizon, Summer is the time to throw caution to the wind and go bare(faced). No one wants to layer on makeup when splashing and swimming! Check out these tips to help you maximize your bare complexion for the poolside — and make your skin look better under makeup at night.

Clean it up.

Skin can lose a lot of moisture by drying out in the sun. It's important to start replenishing that moisture at the start of your daily beauty routine. Pick a hydrating facial cleanser to reduce the harshness of your wash. The SK-II Facial Treatment Cleanser gently cleanses and removes dirt — without leaving your skin feeling tight. After cleansing, always apply your favorite skin toner to help shrink pores and freshen your face.

Pamper your face.

Bare skin looks great when its radiance is enhanced and tone is brightened. After cleansing and toning, take up the Asian beauty secret of adding an essence into your skincare routine. Essences are better absorbed than creams and give your face an extra boost of moisture for a more beautiful, glowing complexion. Beauty-pro favorites like SK-II Facial Treatment Essence help stimulate the natural renewal process of the skin's outer layer to expedite your way to glowing skin.

Soak it all in.

Follow the essence with a serum that will add an extra layer of moisture and tackle your unique skincare concerns, like spots that may have appeared after too much sun. A few drops of a radiant skin serum will be enough to spread across your entire face for more beautiful, brighter, and spotless skin. The SK-II GenOptics Aura Essence serum contains an infusion of prunus extract and signature ingredient Pitera™ to lighten dark spots and circles from too much time in the sun or too little sleep.

Add the finishing touch.

The last step to achieve bare-skin bravery is to seal it with a moisturizer. Pick a cream with the hydration level your skin needs daily. Massage a pearl-size amount of product in an upward direction on your face, using your palms and fingertips. SK-II's Cellumination Cream EX is great for a deep hydration that boosts your skin's luminosity, revealing your spotless shine.

Follow this easy routine daily and reveal skin that shines without a stitch of makeup!





