T-Rex Hands Is the Bizarre Selfie Pose You Didn't Even Notice

It feels like every day a new posing hack hits the web and convinces us to step up our selfie game. Thanks to the Kardashians, we've mastered the art of "duck lips." And recently, a variety of other bizarre, selfie-enhancing techniques including squinching and fish gaping have joined the famous expression.

Now there's yet another new pose taking over Instagram called "T-rex hands." Beauty maven Huda Kattan coined the term and shared that it's basically the (calculated but slightly random) placement of your hand anywhere on your face. Your fingers should have a subtle, relaxed curve to resemble the clutch of a Tyrannosaurus rex while still keeping it classy.

We perused Instagram for some snaps of our favorite celebrities flashing their T-rex hands— and it turns out, pretty much everyone is doing it. Read on for Huda's hilarious explanation of the technique, and practice with your own paws during your next selfie session. It's always a great way to show off your nail art!