Your Favorite Liquid Foundation Has Nothing on Tarte's New Clay Sticks
Your Favorite Liquid Foundation Has Nothing on Tarte's New Clay Sticks

Fans of Tarte's Amazonian Clay foundation get excited — there's a new complexion product coming to the rain forest. The brand is expanding its cult-favorite clay-based range with a stick iteration of its bestselling foundation.

If you've been using the Amazonian Clay foundation, you know that it's a fan favorite for multiple reasons. For starters, you can get medium to full coverage without your skin feeling heavy or cakey. It comes in 26 long-wear shades, has SPF 15 for sun protection, and it's vegan. It really doesn't get much better than that, right?

We caught up with Tarte founder and CEO Maureen Kelly in Costa Rica for the launch of the new Clay Sticks ($39, launching May 21 at tartecosmetics.com) and she shared that fans of Amazonian Clay foundation have long wished for the formula to come in a more compact form. So the Tarte team granted that wish and delivered the benefits the liquid foundation in a stick. "We really want this to be like your nutrition bar on the go. It's chock full of Vitamin E, Amazonian Clay and ingredients that are good for you, but also really quick and easy to apply", she said.

The new Clay Stick act like your powder and foundation all in one. You can achieve medium-to-full coverage with just a few swipes, and your skin will have a luxurious satin finish (that isn't greasy or sticky). In fact, unlike many stick foundations that can leave your skin looking pasty, the new Clay Stick includes micro-encapsulated powders to work with your body heat to absorb excess oil.

Like most of Tarte's beloved skus, the Clay Sticks are also vegan and free of talc, parabens, gluten, and mineral oil. They also come in 16 shades and have the Tarte 12-hour power stamp of approval so your face won't melt off after minutes in the heat. So if you're in the market for a new Summer foundation, put down the heavy liquids and prepare to be addicted to these new sticks. Zoom in on the the hues below and snag your shade ASAP.

