These Are the 8 Beauty Commandments of Taylor Swift

Whether you love to hate her or hate to love her, it's undeniable that Taylor Swift is a beauty icon in her own right. Her ever-changing look includes a bevy of styles, including a red lip, winged liner, and so many different hair color options. We love how she manages to continually surprise us with her beauty choices – Taylor's come a long way from her "Teardrops on My Guitar" days of naturally blonde, curly locks.

Somehow, Taylor manages to stay looking polished while dropping singles, revving up for a new album, and keeping tabs on old celebrity feuds. Regardless of your personal thoughts on the woman who just reclaimed being called a "snake," you have to admit that it's easy to have a style crush on Taylor. If you look to her for inspiration, keep reading to learn the eight steps you can take to copy Taylor's undeniable beauty swagger.