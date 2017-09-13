 Skip Nav
Beauty News
7 Totally '90s Beauty Trends That Came Back on the Spring 2018 Runways
Beauty Tips
Your Hairstyle Could Actually Be Aging You — Here Are 11 Ways to Avoid That
The Royals
This Popular Lush Product Was Created For Princess Diana
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35 Terrifyingly Charming Tattoos For Tim Burton Superfans

Although Tim Burton characters are spooky looking on the outside, they're usually misunderstood, relatable, and completely irresistible. The attachment many fans feel to these sensitive and sweet characters inspires meaningful, unique tattoos.

For true Burton fans, there is an endless amount of characters worthy of tattooing on their bodies. Whether you've always loved Jack and Sally's romance in The Nightmare Before Christmas or Ms. Argentina's brief scene in Beetlejuice always made you giggle, there's plenty of ink-worthy material from your favorite movies.

Read on to see incredible tattoos inspired by Burton's imaginative world.

Related
Every Fantastical, Fabulous Tim Burton Makeup DIY You Need For Halloween

4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyBody CareTattoosHalloweenTim Burton
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Gemini Tattoos
Tattoos
by Hedy Phillips
Harry Potter Couples Tattoos
Tattoos
by Nicole Yi
Celebrities Who Were Unrecognizable in Halloween Costumes
Halloween
Can You Guess the Celebrity Behind the Halloween Costume?
by Monica Sisavat
Disney California Adventure Halloween Photos
Disney
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds