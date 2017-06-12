20 Tiny Tattoo Ideas For When You Want to Roll Up Your Sleeves

The arms may be the most obvious place for a tattoo, so much so that people get entire sleeves of ink. Anywhere between your wrist and your shoulder is a prime tattoo location because it can be showed off or covered with clothing, depending on the situation and season.

But just because it's obvious doesn't mean it can't be unique. And it can also be subtle, dainty, and chic. To help inspire your next ink look, we dug around Instagram for a medley of ideas, from a lavender sprig to celestial designs and arrows. Keep reading to find your next arm tiny tattoo.

