25 Chic and Tiny Tattoo Ideas For Toes (and Pedicures!)

Looking for a place to put your next tattoo that won't draw a ton of attention? Look down. Your toes are the perfect destination for a tiny design that will impress people in your Summer sandals but can be covered up at any time. There are a ton of picks — camels on toes is a popular and permanent joke — that range from flowers to music notes. Your pinkie toe may not be big enough for even a short quote, but it's a great place for some small, stylish ink. Take a look!



44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life Related