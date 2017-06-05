 Skip Nav
Holy Sh*t — Too Faced's Glitter Bomb Palette Looks Amazing in Action

When we got a glimpse of Too Faced's new Glitter Bomb eye shadow palette we knew we were in for something exciting. The fun packaging alone was enough to leave us seeing heart eyes, and now we can officially see the palette in action!

Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino shared a tutorial using the new palette on the brand's official YouTube account, and it looks incredible. Unlike your old-school glittery eye shadow, these shimmery pans have a modern formula that glistens under light but won't leave flecks of hard-to-remove fall out behind. Instead, the colors are rich in pigment and wear on the skin like shimmering velvet. The palette also comes with intensifying and brightening base shades that allow you to control the vibrancy of your look.

The new release is basically all of your glitter-loving needs in one playful palette! See it in all of its glory ahead and let us know if you'll be purchasing when it's released later in June.

