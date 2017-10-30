The Sugar Plum Fairy Just Gifted Us With a New Too Faced Holiday Set

Jerrod Blandino just gave us yet another Too Faced product to put on our holiday wish list: The Sugar Plum Fun Makeup Set ($49). The set, which includes a brand-new palette, Shadow Insurance, Better Than Sex Mascara, and La Creme Color Drenched Lipstick, will be sold exclusively through HSN.

The cofounder announced the news on Instagram, delighting Too Faced fans everywhere with a pretty photo of the set. He also revealed that the eye shadow palette includes 16 brand-new colors and the La Creme Lipstick comes in a limited-edition Sugar Fairy hue. The shadow palette includes a plethora of cool-toned brown and pink hues, allowing you to create a sweet look for the holiday season. With both matte and shimmery colors, you'll be able to use this palette long after the office parties are over.

If you need to get your hands on the set ASAP, it's available for purchase now on HSN's website for $49. The set, which features full-size versions of all products included, is a great deal if you consider that purchasing the products individually would run you $107.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerrod also announced that he's giving away a set that you can win. You can enter by following the directions on his Instagram post.

We're gushing over all the holiday offerings from Too Faced. With Jerrod unveiling surprise after surprise, we're praying there's more on the way.