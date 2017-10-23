 Skip Nav
Why UV Paint Is the 1 Thing You Need for an Electrifying Halloween Look

If you want to get literally lit this Halloween, then do we have a suggestion for you. Take a page out of the books of rave kids and makeup enthusiasts alike, and invest in some UV face paint. Trust us — after seeing the final results, we're completely sold on the glow-in-the dark look.

Want proof? Take a peek at the video below. At first glance, makeup artist thaibrows, aka Jenny, is rocking a spooktacular, but somewhat common, Halloween eye-shadow look. Then, they turn off the lights and bang — Jenny turns into a living, breathing neon sign that would definitely brighten up any Halloween party.

On Instagram, Jenny wrote that they used product from Paintentertainment, a face painting company, to draw on the black light design. The brand's Global Neon Makeup palette ($30) includes six glowing hues: green, blue, orange, pink, white, and yellow.

Jenny only used the white paint, but we took to Instagram to find more examples of people turning themselves into neon rainbows in the name of looking fly as heck. Ahead, find our favorite examples of glow-in-the-dark face and body painting for Halloween, but prepare yourself to want to rock it too come Oct. 31.

Just be sure to enlist a hype-woman to come around with you all night, turning off the lights so you can strut your luminous stuff to the fullest and most radiant.

