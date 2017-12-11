This Ugly-Sweater Nail Art Is Actually Supercute

It's pretty safe to say that everyone has attended an ugly-sweater holiday party at least once in her life. If you haven't, you're missing out on some truly hideous Christmas sweaters. But this year, why not dress up your ugly sweater with a pretty manicure? Our friends at Mars the Salon came up with this adorable DIY ugly-sweater-inspired nail design that is, coincidentally, the furthest thing from embarrassing. Try this out for your next holiday get-together, and we guarantee people will compliment you on your festive fingers.

Source: Mars the Salon