6/18/17 6/18/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Beauty News Underrated Beauty Brands to Try In 2017 10 Underrated Beauty Brands You Need to Finally Try in 2017 June 18, 2017 by Emily Orofino You visit Sephora.com every day to see what's new. The layout of the brands at your local Ulta Beauty is so familiar to you, you can picture it with your eyes closed. You prowl your favorite department stores' counters regularly, and you've tried and tested all the drugstore formulas available in your country. If this sounds like you, you have a problem (and you're completely welcome here with us beauty junkies!). However, these behaviors mean you've been there, done that, and being bored is no way to start 2017! Thankfully, the beauty industry is almost scarily expansive. You simply only need to get creative in the way you hunt for your next fix. Start digging around on Etsy. Visit international online boutiques. And read on! We've gotten the ball rolling for you by finding 10 massively underrated — and excellent — beauty brands that are worth incorporating into your routine. You'll likely be inspired to use up some of those holiday gift cards you recently acquired. Even better, you can be be the beauty equivalent of a hipster: you can tell your friends you liked these companies before they made it big. Shop Brands Nubian Heritage · Ellis Brooklyn Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Nubian Heritage A photo posted by Nubian Heritage (@nubianheritage) on Dec 5, 2016 at 1:58pm PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Though this brand has been around since 1991, you may have completely overlooked it at Ulta Beauty and Whole Foods. This is the year that needs to change. Nubian Heritage is most celebrated for its African Black Soap ($5), a bar based on a traditional African formula that uses plantain peel, palm ash, and shea butter to purify skin. For 2017, the company is launching an entire complexion care line based on the product, including a mask, clarifying pads, and a spot treatment that has already earned itself a permanent place in our rotation. Nubian Heritage African Black Bar Soap $2 from Ulta Nudestix A photo posted by NUDESTIX (@nudestix) on Dec 14, 2016 at 2:01pm PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio The brand's concept itself is genius — perfectly portable beauty pencils — but it's the formulas themselves that keep us coming back for more. Nudestix produces lip and cheek colors, eye shadows, highlighters, and even a nifty error-correcting stylus that removes makeup (try using it to clean up a cat eye). Each pencil comes with a sharpening cap in a reusable tin that has a mirror, so you can touch up on the go. Not sure where to start? We especially love the Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Royal ($24). Intense Matte Lip + Cheek Pencil in Royal $24 from nudestix.com Harklinikken A photo posted by Harklinikken (@harklinikkenusa) on Dec 26, 2016 at 12:29pm PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio This life-changing Danish brand came stateside recently but has still flown under the radar. Once you experience Harklinikken's effective hair loss treatments for yourself, though, you'll be singing the company's praises to anyone who will listen. Here's how it works: the team will decide if you are a candidate using a quick survey and photos of your scalp, then will develop a custom serum for you to apply daily. As long as you are consistent, you will see results (often dramatic ones!). If you need more convincing, you must check out Harklinikken's clients' before-and-afters. Finding Ferdinand A photo posted by Finding Ferdinand (@findingferdinand) on Aug 11, 2016 at 2:30pm PDT Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio We were always under the impression that creating your own custom makeup shades was costly and complicated until we happened upon Finding Ferdinand. The brand's site features a simple tool that allows you to select four lip shades, mixing them to your preference to create one matte, sheer, or creamy pout product for $30. If you're not ready to commit to a full-sized tube, you can go through the same process and create a mini lipstick for only $6. For 2017, the brand has launched bespoke palettes ($60), featuring three cheek colors and five eye shadows of your choice. The compact features magnetic pans, so you can pop out and replace shades you've used up or switch hues for seasons. bespoke palettes $60 from findingferdinand.com Sweat Cosmetics A photo posted by Sweat Cosmetics (@sweatcosmetics) on Sep 1, 2016 at 2:24pm PDT Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio This durable mineral makeup line was founded by professional and Olympic athletes who wanted products they wouldn't sweat off during a workout. Sweat Cosmetics's formulas live up to those rigorous standards without clogging pores. You can choose from translucent powder, mineral foundation, bronzer, or (our personal favorite) illuminator ($42), which are each packaged in a superportable brush applicator. Once you use up the powder, you can simply replace the color with a refill, making the product more eco friendly. The best part? Each formula has SPF, so you'll never forget to reapply. Sephora SPF 15 & Above SWEAT COSMETICS Mineral Illuminator SPF 25 $42 from Sephora Farmacy A photo posted by Farmacy (@farmacybeauty) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:47pm PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Farmacy's ingredient story will make you feel healthier just reading about it. The line of naturally-derived skin care formulas uses powerful anti-aging botanicals grown on a farm in upstate New York. After these ingredients are cold pressed (just like your favorite detox juice!), they're infused into paraben-free, cruelty-free treatments. Try the Honey Savior All-in-One Skin Repair Salve ($34) to soothe parched, cracked skin — the richly hydrating formula contains the brand's signature Echinacea GreenEnvy (a powerful antioxidant-rich complex) and smells like real honey. Sephora Skin Care Farmacy Honey Savior All-in-One Skin Repair Salve with Echinacea GreenEnvy Honey $34 from Sephora Ilia Beauty A photo posted by ILIA (@iliabeauty) on Oct 11, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Natural makeup fans have long coveted the products from Ilia Beauty, which uses 85 percent organic ingredients, such as castor seed and rosehip oils. That means each formula is as good to the skin as it is flattering on it. Plus, the elegant minimalist packaging will look stunning in your Instagram flatlays. Commodity A photo posted by Commodity (@commoditygoods) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:38am PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Commodity's brilliant unisex fragrance line is designed so that each of its scents can be worn individually or layered. The range includes classic aromas like Bergamot, Vetiver, and Tonka, but also features more playful, conceptual colognes, like Gin, Book, and Wool. To get started, snag the Commodity Cocktail Kit ($26), which allows you to spritz and sniff different combinations for the ultimate signature scent. Sephora Home & Living Commodity Cocktail Kit $26 from Sephora Ellis Brooklyn A photo posted by Bee Shapiro (@ellisbrooklyn) on Nov 26, 2016 at 11:54am PST Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio Ellis Brooklyn was founded by New York Times beauty writer Bee Shapiro after struggling to find natural yet elegant fragrances when pregnant. This superchic small-batch line offers body creams, candles, and perfumes inspired by classic literary figures and texts. For example, the effervescent and alluring Rrose Eau de Parfum ($100) is a nod to Marcel Duchamp. Ellis Brooklyn Rrose Eau de Parfum $100 from Sephora Lauren B. Beauty A photo posted by Lauren B. Beauty (@laurenbbeauty) on Oct 11, 2016 at 2:20pm PDT Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio As a child, brand founder Lauren B. would pretend to have a nail salon and give family members manicures. Years later, her uncle (stylist and founder of eponymous hair care brand Philip B.) would encourage her to start her own lacquer line. Lauren B. Beauty's vegan polishes all have fun, Los Angeles-inspired names and come in a wide range of unique hues. [Our favorite is the shade-shifting Angeleno ($18)]. In early 2017, the brand will be launching a bridal collection, and because the formula is so durable, you'll be able to rock your manicure from your wedding through your honeymoon without chips. Angeleno $18 from laurenbbeauty.com Beauty NewsBeauty Shopping