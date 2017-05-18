Icy Unicorn-Tip Nail Art Looks Like You Dipped Your Fingers in Magic

Just when we thought we had seen every unicorn-inspired beauty trend in this magical universe, we were introduced to dripping unicorn-tip nail art — and we're completely in love. The look involves a holographic finish to the tips of the nail, applied vertically toward the cuticle to give the appearance of the sparkly finish dripping or fading into the rest of the nail bed.

There a couple of ways to get in on this hypnotizing, sparkly trend. If you want a more icicle-inspired look, place strips of holographic foil on the nails vertically and overlap different lengths until you get your desired effect.

For a softer version of the trend, use holographic powder at the tips of your nails and buff toward the cuticle. Whichever method you choose, you will look like you dipped your fingers into mythical unicorn tears.

We can't get enough of holographic nails, and this variation brings a unique look to the massively popular phenomenon. Read on for some inspiration so you can nail this art for yourself.