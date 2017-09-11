 Skip Nav
Upside Down Lashes Will Freak You Out, but You'll Love It

Lately, beauty trends have been eliciting a lot of feelings (see: the mass hysteria that erupted when Squiggle Brows hit the Internet last month). Whether it's a "Yes, girl!" or a "Hell, no," chances are, you're screaming something at your Instagram feed whenever you scroll by a new look. Lately, we've been hollering for Upside Down Lashes. When we see this trippy look, our preferred comment is, "Whaaaaa?"

Upside Down Lashes gives something we've always wanted — full, lush, out-to-there lashes and a complete 180-degree flip. This style is gorgeous, but disorienting, and proceed with caution, because it might give you vertigo. To be alive in 2017 is to be constantly wondering whether you're living in a never-ending episode of The Twilight Zone, so it makes sense that our beauty trends are starting to mimic our current cultural wooziness.

Reverse Winged Liner Is a New Trend That'll Leave You Totally Confused

StormDunder, an early proponent of Upside Down Lashes, creates styles that are so confusing, we almost turned over computer monitors to make the look seem normal. But of course, that would take the fun (and innovation) out of this trend. To craft StormDunder's eyes, they applied House of Lashes Bambie ($9) falsies to their lower line.

A post shared by Storm (@stormdunder) on

The doe-eyed design is totally innocent, except for the fact that it's flipped the f*ck over. Given the fact that it's hard enough to apply a normal amount of mascara to your lower lashline without injury, we definitely recommend StormDunder's route of forgoing the tube and reaching for falsies. We know trends are getting weird and everything, but poking yourself in the eyeball with a bristled wand will never be cool.

We are absolutely swooning over — and scratching our heads at — Upside Down Lashes. We're confused, but in love, so instead of questioning it we'll just keep staring at pictures. Read on if you care to join us on this confounding, but cute, journey.

