Learn How to DIY the Waterfall Braid Once and For All
The 1 Organic Lipstick I'll Be Wearing to All My Holiday Parties This Year

There are so many tubes of lipsticks currently living in my bathroom that I'm considering charging them rent. I'm a total lipstick fiend — whether I'm heading to work or down the street to meet a friend for dinner, you can bet that I'm wearing some kind of lipstick. This time of year is generally when I unleash the dark colors: deep burgundy, crimson red, even rich purple. They make me feel like I'm the lead in some mysterious, moody, sexy foreign film.

But my taste has taken an unexpected turn this Fall. I recently stumbled across a "nude" lipstick from one of my favorite cosmetic lines, Vapour Organic Beauty Siren Lipstick in Naive ($25). It's a cool neutral that looks like nothing special in the tube or in pictures, but when you see it in person, you'll feel something deep, deep down in your soul.

This lipstick, like everything else in my cabinet, is cruelty-free. It's made with organic botanicals like pomegranate and rose, and it has a luscious, silky texture. Apparently the secret to this gorgeous shade is that Vapour put a touch of black in the mix. Whatever the brand did, it did it right.

Every time I wear this lipstick, I get compliments, which is surprising, because people generally only comment when I'm wearing a bold color. So I'm following my vanity and planning to wear this shade to every one of my holiday parties this year. Here are three different looks I plan to wear it with.

