What Victoria's Secret Models Look Like Without Makeup

The women who have prowled the catwalk of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show are some of the sexiest gals on earth. Aside from their taut, bronzed bodies and those incredible curves, they boast bombshell waves and chiseled cheekbones. But even when you strip away the smoky eye and red lip, the ladies are complete sex goddesses.

Need proof? Some of our favorite models (of years past and present) have shared their glowing complexions and poreless skin on social media via makeup-free selfies. Read on and prepare to be inspired to seriously upgrade your skin care routine.

Jasmine Tookes
Candice Swanepoel
Alessandra Ambrosio
Lily Aldridge
Sara Sampaio
Romee Strijd
