 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
23 Styles That Prove Saying "I Do" With Your Natural Hair Is Beautiful
Long Hairstyles
12 Celebrities Who Channeled 1970s Cher With Their Ultralong Hair
Beauty News
Makeup Artist "Can't Offer an Apology" For His Work After Blackface Accusations
Beauty News
This Drag Artist's Look Is So Unique, It Makes Us Redefine Gender Entirely
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
23 Styles That Prove Saying "I Do" With Your Natural Hair Is Beautiful

When it comes to picking out the perfect style for your wedding, the possibilities are truly endless, especially for brides with natural hair. Thanks to the incredible versatility of natural hair, women who rock their God-given kinks don't have to resort to straightening tools for the big day if they don't want to.

You can transform your hair into braided buns and stretched pompadours, or you can even let your curls roam free and adorn them with floral and bejeweled headpieces. So if you're planning your look for your upcoming nuptials, we've rounded up some elegant hairstyles that might just be "the one." Get ready to screenshot and send these to your stylist.

Related
These 5 Hacks Make Styling Curly Hair Easier Than Ever Before

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Bridal BeautyBeauty DiversityWedding BeautyUpdosBeauty TrendsNatural HairCurly HairHairWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty Tips
How to Get Sexy, Cellulite-Free Legs This Summer — According to Top Derms
by Sarah Siegel
Dubai Bloggers Sonia and Fyza Ali
Kylie Jenner
by Perri Konecky
Celebrity Hair and Makeup at the Billboard Music Awards 2017
Beauty News
Try Not to Stare at These Gorgeous Billboard Music Awards Beauty Looks
by Sarah Siegel
Spring Beauty
15 Millennial Pink Nail Polish Options to Consider This Spring
by Monique Valeris
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Cute Pictures
Celebrity PDA
by Kelsie Gibson
Michelle Obama Natural Hair 2017
Michelle Obama
This Is the Photo of Michelle Obama With Natural Hair That You've Been Waiting For
by Lauren Levinson
Sephora Collection Fall 2017 Launches
Beauty Trends
by Aimee Simeon
Best Foundations According to Makeup Artists
Makeup
These Are the 10 Best Foundations, According to Celebrity Makeup Artists
by Kristin Granero
Overnight Beauty Hacks
Beauty Tips
Maximize Your Beauty Sleep With These 19 Overnight Hacks
by Emily Orofino
Graduation Cap Hack For Natural Hair
Beauty Hacks
Natural-Haired Beauties, Rejoice! This Hack Will Make Your Grad Cap Stay Put
by Victoria Messina
Octopus Buns
Hair Tutorials
by Sarah Siegel
High Ponytails Ideas From Celebrities
Long Hairstyles
The Hottest Hollywood Hairstyle of 2017 Is a Total Middle-School Throwback
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds