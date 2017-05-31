23 Styles That Prove Saying "I Do" With Your Natural Hair Is Beautiful

When it comes to picking out the perfect style for your wedding, the possibilities are truly endless, especially for brides with natural hair. Thanks to the incredible versatility of natural hair, women who rock their God-given kinks don't have to resort to straightening tools for the big day if they don't want to.

You can transform your hair into braided buns and stretched pompadours, or you can even let your curls roam free and adorn them with floral and bejeweled headpieces. So if you're planning your look for your upcoming nuptials, we've rounded up some elegant hairstyles that might just be "the one." Get ready to screenshot and send these to your stylist.