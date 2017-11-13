 Skip Nav
DIY Beauty
Glitter Strobing Is the 1 Holiday Beauty Trend Worth Obsessing Over
Laura Mercier
I Finally Found the Perfect Makeup Palette — and It Saves Me Tons of Time
Holiday Beauty
Bless Us All! There Are Even MORE Products Coming to the MAC x Patrick Starrr Collection
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
25 Beauty-Centric Photos You Need to Take on Your Wedding Day

When your wedding day finally arrives, the planning is finally over, and it's your turn to sit back, relax, and let the pampering begin. No matter how you've chosen to wear your hair or makeup, this is your day to feel absolutely gorgeous and remember forever. Whether you plan on putting flowers in your hair or maybe trying a less traditional look, you want to have pictures of every important detail. To help you be as prepared as possible, we collected inspiring shots that will capture how sublimely stunning you look and feel at your wedding. And don't forget to also brush up on the wedding gown photos you can't miss.


Getting Help From a Friend
Hair Details
Intimate Details
During the Party
Getting Your Hair Done
The Makeup
With Your Partner
The Manicure
Your Bridesmaids' Beauty Looks
A Straight-On Shot
Over the Shoulder
An Emotional Moment With Your Bridesmaids
Adding Flowers
Peeking Out From Behind the Veil
The Headband
In the Thick of It
The Flower Girl
Your Hair From Behind
Lending a Hand
From Above
A Quiet Moment
The Pedicure
In the Makeup Chair
In Front of the Mirror
Putting On the Veil
Pin It!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real GirlWedding BeautyBeauty TipsMakeupHairWedding
Beauty Tips
7 Mistakes You're Likely Making When Concealing Your Under-Eye Area
by Nicole Moleti
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver on Amazon
Amazon
This Beach Wave Curling Iron Is the No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon — and It's Only $17
by Macy Cate Williams
Half Up Half Down Hairstyle Tips
Beauty Trends
Justine Marjan's 7 Tips For Pulling Off the Hairstyle of the Moment
by Kristina Rodulfo
Stop Wearing Too Much Highlighter
Opinion
PSA: Please Stop Abusing Your Highlighter!
by Nicole Moleti
Reflective Lip Art Instagram Trend
Beauty News
This Reflective Lips Trend Turns Your Mouth Into a Mirror
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds