Wet n Wild Is Releasing 50+ New Products For Halloween — all Under $6

Wet n Wild is making it easy (and affordable) to upgrade your costume makeup to Heidi Klum-level heights this Halloween. The drugstore brand has released over 50 new products just for the spooky occasion.

Whether you dream of dressing up as a unicorn, vampire, or '90s grunge goddess, this line has products (all under $6!) that will suit your costume needs. Crazy-colored liquid lipsticks, neon face paint, and even glitter eyeliner are now all available at your local drugstore for a limited time. Read on to see all of the products!