 Skip Nav
Rihanna
You've Seen the Teases, but Here's What Fenty Beauty Looks Like in Real Life
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyonce, Our Fairy Godmother, Is Changing the Curly-Hair Game With This Genius Hat
Beauty News
Victoria's Secret Made a Perfume That Smells Like "Boyfriend Tee"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Wet n Wild Is Releasing 50+ New Products For Halloween — all Under $6

Wet n Wild is making it easy (and affordable) to upgrade your costume makeup to Heidi Klum-level heights this Halloween. The drugstore brand has released over 50 new products just for the spooky occasion.

Whether you dream of dressing up as a unicorn, vampire, or '90s grunge goddess, this line has products (all under $6!) that will suit your costume needs. Crazy-colored liquid lipsticks, neon face paint, and even glitter eyeliner are now all available at your local drugstore for a limited time. Read on to see all of the products!

Related
10 Awesomely Affordable Wet n Wild Products — Starting at Just $2!

Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Mega Last Lipstick Fantasy Makers Edition
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Fantasy Makers Glitter Eyeliner
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Mega Last Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipsticks
Wet n Wild Body Crayons
Wet n Wild Body Crayons
Wet n Wild Body Crayons
Wet n Wild Body Crayons
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Character Stencils
Wet n Wild Color Icon Glitter Palettes
Wet n Wild Color Icon Glitter Palettes
Wet n Wild Color Icon Glitter Palettes
28
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween BeautyBeauty NewsBeauty ShoppingWet N WildHalloweenBeauty ProductsMakeup
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Braided Brow Trend
Beauty News
These Braided Brows Are Next-Level Weird, and We're Here for It
by Tori-Crowther
Pumpkin Cakes Recipes
Recipes
by Emilia Benton
Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Taylor Swift Costumes
Taylor Swift
Shake Up Your Taylor Swift Halloween Costume With These 22 Ideas
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds