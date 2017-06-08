6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Beauty Kim Kardashian What Is Baking Makeup? The Grandmother-Approved Makeup Trend That's Making a Huge Comeback June 8, 2017 by Emily Orofino 13.4K Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you follow a lot of makeup artists on Instagram or Snapchat, you've likely noticed a spike in powder application (note Kim Kardashian). That's all due to a trend called baking. Baking isn't new — it's been used for years in the drag community, but thanks to a spike in highlighting and contouring, the technique is getting some attention. Also known as baking, the method is similar to highlighting, but without using any shimmer. Here's how it's done: After applying foundation and concealer, use a damp makeup sponge to pat a thick coat of powder on areas that you want to look brighter. Try underneath your eye, along the top of your jawbone, and down the center of your nose (places where you'd ordinarily highlight). After letting the powder sit for five to 10 minutes, dust it away with a fluffy brush. Thanks to baking, you'll look chiseled all night — not only does the powder highlight your features, it sets your foundation. Keep reading to see how it's done and to shop the best products for a perfectly cooked complexion. Shop Brands Laura Mercier Image Source: Instagram user makeupbymario Learn How to Bake! Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder This supersheer setting powder ($37) is finely milled, so overapplying won't make you look chalky or ghostlike. Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder $23 from Sephora Buy Now See more Laura Mercier Loose Powder NYX Color Correcting Powder in Banana If you're hesitant about making a big investment when it comes to baking, reach for NYX's loose powder ($10). Popular makeup artists on Instagram like Jade Marie swear by it for its ultrabrightening effects. NYX's loose powder $10 from nyxcosmetics.com Buy Now Ben Nye Luxury Powder in Banana This is the powder ($12) that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist (Mario Dedivanovic) uses on his clients for a perfectly baked beauty look. the powder $12 from camerareadycosmetics.com Buy Now Share this post Beauty TipsBeauty ShoppingKim KardashianMakeup