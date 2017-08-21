 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every Single Beauty Product You Need to Look Like Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra must have her sights set on global domination. While she could have slowed down after winning the Miss World competition in 2000, that only seemed to motivate her more. After becoming a Bollywood triple threat, she moved on to the music industry, and now, thanks to her hit ABC show, Quantico, she's become a Hollywood superstar.

Besides her gorgeous voice and powerful acting skills, we are completely mesmerized by her beauty. (That glossy hair! Those full lips!) But for months now, we've been even more curious about Priyanka — what products does she use to keep her skin so clear and radiant? Which bright lipsticks does she rock on the regular? Luckily, in a story with The New York Times, she revealed most of her beauty routine, as well as a few of her personal tips and tricks. She even explains how she utilizes turmeric for an all-natural complexion healer!

We've rounded up all her favorite products so you can not only ogle them but also purchase each one and add them to your own regimen. Read on and prepare to be even more obsessed with Priyanka!

Related
Priyanka Chopra Subtly Changes Her Eyebrows and Eye Color For Different Acting Roles
Turmeric Is the Hottest Ingredient to Add Into Your DIY Skin Care Routine
This Indian Bridal Makeup Look Is Perfect For Any Wedding

Chanel Le Blanc Intense Brightening Foam Cleanser
$60
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Green Gel Cleanser
$21
Buy Now
StriVectin Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles
$65
Buy Now
Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'Eau Body Lotion
$56
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
$17
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Lady Danger
$17
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Russian Roulette
$17
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo
$17
Buy Now
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Studded Kiss
$17
Buy Now
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin
$45
Buy Now
Chanel Le Blanc Intense Brightening Foam Cleanser
MAC Cosmetics Green Gel Cleanser
Kiehl's Daily Reviving Concentrate
StriVectin Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles
Bio-Oil
Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'Eau Body Lotion
SK-II Facial Treatment Mask
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Lady Danger
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Russian Roulette
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Studded Kiss
Nars Lipstick in Dolce Vita
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin
Dolce and Gabbana The One
Diptyque L'Ombre Dans L'Eau Eau de Parfum
Start Slideshow
Beauty DiversityPriyanka ChopraBeauty ShoppingCelebrity MakeupCelebrity Beauty
Shop Story
Read Story
Chanel Le Blanc Intense Brightening Foam Cleanser
from
$60
MAC Cosmetics Green Gel Cleanser
from
$21
StriVectin Eye Concentrate For Wrinkles
from
$65
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
from
$17
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Lady Danger
from
$17
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Russian Roulette
from
$17
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Ruby Woo
from
$17
MAC Cosmetics Lipstick in Studded Kiss
from
$17
Chanel Joues Contraste Powder Blush in Rose Ecrin
from
$45
Shop More
Kiehl's Beauty Products SHOP MORE
Kiehl's
Super Fluid Uv Defense Spf 50+
from Nordstrom
$38
Kiehl's
Women's Ultra Facial Moisturizer
from Barneys New York
$39.50
Kiehl's
Women's Amino Acid Shampoo
from Barneys New York
$30
Kiehl's
Women's Midnight Recovery Concentrate
from Barneys New York
$46
Kiehl's
Women's Creamy Eye Treatment
from Barneys New York
$29
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers SHOP MORE
Anastasia Beverly Hills
'Brow Wiz' Mechanical Brow Pencil - Auburn
from Nordstrom
$21
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Gel - Clear
from Nordstrom
$22
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Tinted Brow Gel - Auburn
from Nordstrom
$22
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Duo Brow Powder - Ash Brown
from Nordstrom
$23
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Brow Wiz
from Sephora
$21
Diptyque Fragrances SHOP MORE
Diptyque
Women's Essences Insensees Solid Perfume
from Barneys New York
$62
Diptyque
Women's Do Son EDP
from Barneys New York
$150
Diptyque
Women's Geranium Odorata Roll-On
from Barneys New York
$48
Diptyque
Women's Limited Edition Philosykos EDP 75ml
from Barneys New York
$165
Diptyque
Women's Geranium Odorata
from Barneys New York
$98
NARS Lipstick AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Makeup
These Are the Best No-Fail Lipsticks For Your Skin Tone
by Arianna Davis
Celebrity Makeup
These Are the Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2016
by Vivian Nunez
Holiday
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday
27 Cool Gifts For Women in Their 30s
by Macy Cate Williams
Kiehl's Beauty Products AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
melcobeauty
vidafashionista
thehautesweat
immersslive
Anastasia Beverly Hills Eyebrow Enhancers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
realitystarstyle
mrs.simplylovely
brittanypuerto
pinkandwink
Diptyque Fragrances AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jaimeshrayber
poshndspicy
pipmegan
somewherelately
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds