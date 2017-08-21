Every Single Beauty Product You Need to Look Like Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra must have her sights set on global domination. While she could have slowed down after winning the Miss World competition in 2000, that only seemed to motivate her more. After becoming a Bollywood triple threat, she moved on to the music industry, and now, thanks to her hit ABC show, Quantico, she's become a Hollywood superstar.

Besides her gorgeous voice and powerful acting skills, we are completely mesmerized by her beauty. (That glossy hair! Those full lips!) But for months now, we've been even more curious about Priyanka — what products does she use to keep her skin so clear and radiant? Which bright lipsticks does she rock on the regular? Luckily, in a story with The New York Times, she revealed most of her beauty routine, as well as a few of her personal tips and tricks. She even explains how she utilizes turmeric for an all-natural complexion healer!

We've rounded up all her favorite products so you can not only ogle them but also purchase each one and add them to your own regimen. Read on and prepare to be even more obsessed with Priyanka!