 Skip Nav
Summer Beauty
8 Kate Middleton Hairstyles Perfect For All of Your Summer Affairs
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Regrets Endorsing Skin Lightening: "What Did I Do?"
Beauty News
Live in LA? You Could Get a Free Naked Palette — but There's a Catch
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Sick of Your Same Old Highlights? Try This Technique For Fall

You know that hair color that looks so gorgeous, so flawless, it's easy to forget that it was created at the hands of a colorist and not God himself? That's color melting. Different from balayage and ombré, the color cascades flawlessly down the hair shaft from roots to ends, creating the perfect range of color without any signs of demarcation. It's technically a form of highlighting, but instead the shades are placed in order to blend together instead of pop.

Celebrity colorist and Olaplex ambassador Chad Kenyon, who has colored hair for the likes of Ashley Tisdale and Abigail Spencer, suggested this look for cozy weather. "Most, if not all, of my clients go brighter during the Summer months, and many of them don't want to do balayage right away," he said. "They want to tame the regrowth but keep a softer look. A color melt is what I prescribe in these cases."

Colorist Brooke Benton elaborated: "Color melting is the fluid and seamless blending of any color combination imaginable, unlike traditional ombré techniques."

Color melting works on a variety of shades, from rich brunettes, baby blonds, and dimensional reds to rainbow hues. It really depends on the color you're looking to achieve.

The process is similar to balayage in that it's usually a demipermanent color process done on top of balayage. "What I'll usually do is a balayage of the whole head, and then I'll go in and choose a tone between the root color and the balayage to marry the two," said Kenyon. "It doesn't look as stark. It also adds depth and makes you look fresher, younger."

Keep reading to get inspiration for your next Fall hair color.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fall BeautyBeauty TrendsHair ColorHair
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Hair
20 Photos to Convince You That, Yes, You Should Get Bangs For Fall
by Kristina Rodulfo
Pacifica AromaPower Fragrances
Beauty News
by Sarah Siegel
Squiggle Eyeliner Trend
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Hidden Rainbow Roots Hair Trend
Beauty News
The Hidden Rainbow Roots Trend Is Mesmerizing
by Kelsey Garcia
Kate Middleton Bangs Evolution
Kate Middleton
33 Hairstyles That Prove Kate Middleton Is the Princess of Good Bangs
by Allie Merriam
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds