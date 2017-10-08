 Skip Nav
Exclusive: Meet the 2 New Inspiring Faces of CoverGirl — They're Not Who You Think!
Pumpkin Picking: 10 Orange Lipsticks to Help You Get Into the Halloween Spirit
The Horrifying Reason You Should Never Wear Hair Elastics Around Your Wrist
Here's What Happened When I Let a Stranger Shave My Entire Face

Skin care is my thing. Every day I think carefully about what I put on my skin, what I should put on my skin, and why I haven't put that "thing" on my skin yet. Masks, serums, creams, exfoliants, moisturizers, and facials are factored into my finances before adult things like health insurance and fixing my car. So as you can see, I really, really care about my skin.

Recently, I was invited to visit a skin clinic and gently pushed into shaving my face. How did I let this happen? That's not important. What is important is that I can't say no, especially to a lady with kind eyes and amazing skin holding a teeny blade up to my kisser.

The act of shaving one's face is called dermaplaning — a supercharged form of exfoliation that uses a scalpel blade to shave the dead skin and peach fuzz from your face — and it has become a bit of a trend in beauty circles.

Could I be guaranteed an amazing complexion postshave? I am my father's daughter, and I see what happens to his face when he shaves daily — a 5 o'clock shadow at 10:30 a.m. isn't something I want for me.

Obviously, I wasn't too clued up on the process. I was sure my collection of beauty lotions and potions was all my face needed, but a razor? No way. However, once the blade-wielding therapist started talking me through the process, I felt more at ease. Everything she was saying didn't sound like I'd be sporting stubble for the rest of my days. "Sure! Go ahead, shave my face, why not?" I said, completely faking confidence.

Keep reading for the results.

The Procedure Despite having a small surgical blade scrape the peach fuzz off your clean, dry skin, it's not an uncomfortable feeling. It definitely doesn't feel like you're about to have your face sliced open (thankfully). In my case, the therapist was so chill that she was asking me questions and shaving away while I spoke. The procedure lasts about 30-40 minutes depending on how long it takes to get your face squeaky clean and prepped for the treatment. How It Feels Immediately After Not going to lie, it did feel like I had been dry-shaved, but that's because I had! Immediately following the procedure, my skin felt tight but extremely smooth. Resist the urge to lovingly stroke your face and definitely don't head to the gym after your treatment. While there's no downtime for a treatment like this, you do need to keep your face as clean and clear of nasties like sweat and pollution for a good 12 hours, or at least until the next morning. Why? You could run the risk of a breakout. How It Feels a Few Days After If you try dermaplaning for one reason only, you should do it just to experience how amazing it is to apply makeup to your smoothest of skins. Everything glides on like silk, and the beauty of having rid your face of its peach fuzz is that you don't need as much foundation. I was warned that by day 10 my face could feel a little spiky. And that terrified me. But around the 10-day mark I couldn't feel much. It has been more than a month since I was compelled to try dermaplaning, and I still don't think everything has completely returned. The hairs that have reappeared do feel softer than I expected and definitely aren't visible. The results are pretty amazing! What You Need to Know (That I Didn't) Dermaplaning is like an exfoliation on steroids, so get ready, friends, because your skin care is about to get to some serious work. Once dermaplaning has removed what obstructs your serums and moisturisers from doing an A+ job, your skin will glow in ways you never thought it could and your skin care will penetrate your pores like it has always wanted. Darker hairs (around your eyebrows, upper lip, and hairline) are considered hormonal and all good therapists avoid them. If you shave the dark ones, they'll grow back similar to the hair on your legs, which isn't ideal for your face. If you have a special event coming up that requires your skin to look extra fab, book for dermaplaning two to three days before. Day three and four is when your skin will be seriously on point. Just because you've had it done once doesn't mean you have to keep going back every few weeks for upkeep — it's not that kind of treatment. Go back if you like, or don't. You definitely won't be locked into biweekly appointments for the next 600 years, it's that great!
