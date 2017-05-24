The Latest Sheet Masks Come in Fruit Slices — and Will Make Your Selfies Look Sweet!

By now, incorporating sheet masks into your skincare routine should be a no-brainer. The Korean skincare staple comes in a ton of varieties for every complexion concern whether it be dark spots, acne, or dry texture. The only caveat is that sheet masks typically cover your entire face, meaning that it's hard to target any problem areas.

That's why mini sliced sheet masks should be your go to when it comes to spot treatments. Have hyper pigmentation? Stick a brightening patch on it. Want to improve a wrinkle? Stick an anti-aging one on it. The smaller masks allow greater customization, meaning your skin will look even more radiant and clear.

If that wasn't enough, these ones from Kocostar are also a ton of fun. The fruity shapes are irresistibly cute and the silly selfies you take will provide endless entertainment while you wait for the products to do their jobs.

Although this variety has existed in Asian countries for years, the mini masks are just making it to the states. You can shop these fruity items for about $6 per set on SokoGlam!.

Read on to see these slices in action.