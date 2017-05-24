 Skip Nav
The Latest Sheet Masks Come in Fruit Slices — and Will Make Your Selfies Look Sweet!
Sephora
9 Summer Makeup Palettes You Can Get at Sephora — All Under $50
Wonder Woman
You're Going to Geek Out Over These Wonder Woman Makeup Brushes
Beauty Trends
Um, This 1 Makeup Artist Put a Live Wasp on Her Mouth in the Name of Lip Art
The Latest Sheet Masks Come in Fruit Slices — and Will Make Your Selfies Look Sweet!

By now, incorporating sheet masks into your skincare routine should be a no-brainer. The Korean skincare staple comes in a ton of varieties for every complexion concern whether it be dark spots, acne, or dry texture. The only caveat is that sheet masks typically cover your entire face, meaning that it's hard to target any problem areas.

That's why mini sliced sheet masks should be your go to when it comes to spot treatments. Have hyper pigmentation? Stick a brightening patch on it. Want to improve a wrinkle? Stick an anti-aging one on it. The smaller masks allow greater customization, meaning your skin will look even more radiant and clear.

If that wasn't enough, these ones from Kocostar are also a ton of fun. The fruity shapes are irresistibly cute and the silly selfies you take will provide endless entertainment while you wait for the products to do their jobs.

Although this variety has existed in Asian countries for years, the mini masks are just making it to the states. You can shop these fruity items for about $6 per set on SokoGlam!.

Related
Here's a Korean Beauty Product For Every Type of Skin Care Problem

Read on to see these slices in action.

Korean BeautyBeauty TipsBeauty TrendsBeauty ShoppingFace MaskBeauty ProductsSkin Care
Around The Web
Beauty Tips
3 Ways You've Been Sabotaging Your Hair's Health Without Realizing It
by Emily Orofino
Woman Wearing Skin Care Mask on Train
Beauty News
Genius Woman Wears Sheet Mask to Work, Is Avoided by Fellow Commuters
by Emily Orofino
United Airlines Detained Father For Touching Son
Family Travel
United Airlines Detained This Dad Because His Arms Were "Too Close" to His Son's Genitals
by Perri Konecky
Skin Care
by Macy Cate Williams
Starbucks Ombre Pink Drink
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Woman Gets Dramatic Hair Makeover Before Wedding
Hair
by Victoria Messina
Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event Sale
Ulta Beauty
by Sarah Siegel
Everlane and Cote Nail Polish
Nails
by Lauren Levinson
Victoria Beckham's Estee Lauder PowerFoil Mask
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Swears by This Restoring Mask That Costs Under $25
by Allie Merriam
New Korean Beauty Sheet Masks 2017
Skin Care
5 Innovative Korean Sheet Masks That Solve Different Skin Concerns
by Charlotte Cho
Real Wasp Lip Art
Beauty Trends
by Tori-Crowther
Pippa Middleton Wedding Hair
Pippa Middleton
by Lauren Levinson
