OMG, Too Faced Released a Launch Date For Its Chocolate Gold Palette!

Mark your calendars, because Too Faced's Chocolate Gold Palette has an official release date! Jerrod Blandino shared another sneak peek of the new palette on Instagram, revealing that it will prelaunch in stores and online at Ulta on Dec. 3 and at Sephora on Dec. 11. We first learned of the launch back in August when bloggers leaked footage of the ridiculously pretty palette, which has a combination of matte and glittery metallic shades infused with gold, like Livin' Lavish and Drippin' Diamonds. Since then, we've been fantasizing about the luxurious palette and itching to get our hands on it to see the sparkly swatches IRL.

Now that we have a release date to look forward to, we're ready to whip out our credit cards — or better yet, add this to our Christmas lists. Between this new palette and Too Faced's Melted Gold Lipstick, we're already planning our holiday makeup looks, and it's not even December yet. Santa, are you listening? Watch the video for yourself to see the Chocolate Gold Metallic/Matte Palette in all its glittery glory!

