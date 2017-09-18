The New (Pink!) Lorac Mega Pro 4 Palette Has a Shade Called "Unicorn"

A post shared by LORAC Los Angeles (@loraccosmetics) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Look in every makeup junkie's stash and you'll find Lorac's Mega Pro Palettes. There have been three so far, each with 32 shades, and every single one has completely sold out. That's bound to be the case for the brand's Mega Pro Palette 4 ($59), which just landed at Ulta.

We're especially excited about this one simply for its packaging — millennial pink anything always wins us over. But the shades are obsession-worthy, too. Whereas the previous palettes focused on bronzes (Pro 3), cool, dark tones (Pro 2), and warm browns and reds (Pro 1), the new addition has an even more varied mix of colors. There's the shimmery purple Unicorn (yup, that trend is sticking around) and other metallics in gold, silver, gunmetal, navy, and even olive. There are just as many creamy matte shades in grays, pink, brick red, black, and brown for that perfect smoky eye.

Again, this palette is limited edition, so if you want to add it to your collection, you better act quick! Check out some swatches below.