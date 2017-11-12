This Woman Chops Up Lush Bubble Bombs For Fun, and I Am Not OK

After a long, arduous day, there's nothing I look forward to more than coming home, drawing a bath, grabbing some Lush bombs, and . . . slicing the things to pieces?! Just kidding — like most Lushies, I treat my bath bombs with more care and tenderness than I've shown some family members.

But, as Cosmopolitan reports, one woman named Therosequeenn has taken to Instagram to slice and dice Lush products as if she were Julia gosh darn Child. And, predictably, the Internet cannot handle it.



Therosequeenn describes herself as a "professional Lush enthusiast" (same, girl) and has transformed her feed into a barrage of Bubble Bar carnage in dedication of this pursuit.

This behavior understandably irks those who prefer to keep their products intact — as one commenter put it, "Why do you have to do this?"

But to most of Therosequeenn's followers, the videos are pure, satisfying bliss. "Such fresh rhythmic slices," a fan wrote of her pulling a knife on Plum Snow Bubble Bar ($13).

Going ham on beauty products seems to be quite the trend recently — see this vlogger, who sets Fenty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter on fire in her spare time. Whether you think these videos induce relaxing, ASMR vibes down in your soul or utter sadness at the thought of destroying your favorite goodies, we dare you to look away at this hypnotizing ritual.