These 11 Kick Ass Women Are Proudly Rocking Their Body Hair
Skin Care
The 10 Essential Tatcha Products That Will Transform Your Skin
Beauty Products Review
Glossier's Boy Brow Made Me Love My Eyebrows Again
Beauty Trends
Succulent Lip Art May Not Be Practical, but Damn Is It Mesmerizing!
These 11 Kick Ass Women Are Proudly Rocking Their Body Hair

For some odd reason, women are expected to be hairless from the head down — yet men can be as hairy as they want. Some people even gasp and recoil when they see a woman's natural body hair, but don't bat an eyelash at a man's.

Although women should be free to do whatever they choose with their bodies without ridicule, that's frequently not reality. Sometimes it's hard to go against traditional beauty standards even if that's what you feel most comfortable doing.

But these 11 women who've decided to let their body hair grow naturally will give you confidence. They show their body hair proudly, because that's what they want to do. Their dedication to making themselves feel best is admirable and something we should all learn from.

Read on to see these kick-ass beauties who are proud to be themselves.

This Teen’s “Body Hair-Positivity” Photos Unleashed a Massive Brawl About Armpits

