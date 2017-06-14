These 11 Kick Ass Women Are Proudly Rocking Their Body Hair

For some odd reason, women are expected to be hairless from the head down — yet men can be as hairy as they want. Some people even gasp and recoil when they see a woman's natural body hair, but don't bat an eyelash at a man's.

Although women should be free to do whatever they choose with their bodies without ridicule, that's frequently not reality. Sometimes it's hard to go against traditional beauty standards even if that's what you feel most comfortable doing.

But these 11 women who've decided to let their body hair grow naturally will give you confidence. They show their body hair proudly, because that's what they want to do. Their dedication to making themselves feel best is admirable and something we should all learn from.

Read on to see these kick-ass beauties who are proud to be themselves.