These Interview Horror Stories Will Make You Feel So Much Better About Your Own

If you've been in the workforce for even a few years, chances are you've had at least one not-so-great interview (if not several). Take heart, though: whatever has happened in your most awkward interviews probably doesn't even compare to the weird, offensive, and downright gross experiences some bosses have endured.

When posed the question, "Bosses of Reddit, what's the worst interview you've seen?" Redditors did not disappoint in providing entertaining and shocking tales of interview woe. Some key takeaways: definitely research the company, don't lie about everything but don't reveal too much either, and ask thoughtful questions that aren't personally offensive.

From blatantly sexist (or possibly murderous) candidates to those who actually brought along their parents to the interview, take a look at some of the internet's craziest interview horror stories. You'll feel better about yourself in minutes, we promise.

Bring Your Mother to Interview Day

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

"Keeping it real with y'all" is a valuable skill.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

For the last time, just leave your murder paintings at home.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

Why would you ever ask that, indeed.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

Try not to shoot anyone in the head beforehand and you'll have a leg up.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

Speaking of getting a leg up . . . this is gross.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

Honesty is not always the best policy.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

"I want to know about her life."

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

You know what happens when you assume, right?

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.

Most expensive interview ever.

Comment from discussion Bosses of Reddit, what the worst interview you've seen?.
