The 10 Best Cities For Job Seekers
Money
10 Secrets All Successful Couples Know About Money
Job Search
9 Jobs For People Who Hate Small Talk
Kate Middleton
How Rich Is Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
The 10 Best Cities For Job Seekers

According to ZipRecruiter, 2017 is "the year of the job seeker," due to a strengthening economy, positive trends in hiring, and a lower-than-average unemployment rate (4.6 percent). Based on these promising factors and using data on the job-to-job-seekers ratios within major US cities, ZipRecruiter compiled a list of the places where job seekers have the greatest advantage — and they're not all ones you'd expect.

Keep reading for the top 10 cities for finding a new job, along with the top five industries for each city. You just might have to start wearing a Minnesota Twins cap, singing "Meet Me in St. Louis," or binge-watching Portlandia.

Latest Career & Finance
