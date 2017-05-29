The 10 Best Cities For Job Seekers

According to ZipRecruiter, 2017 is "the year of the job seeker," due to a strengthening economy, positive trends in hiring, and a lower-than-average unemployment rate (4.6 percent). Based on these promising factors and using data on the job-to-job-seekers ratios within major US cities, ZipRecruiter compiled a list of the places where job seekers have the greatest advantage — and they're not all ones you'd expect.

Keep reading for the top 10 cities for finding a new job, along with the top five industries for each city. You just might have to start wearing a Minnesota Twins cap, singing "Meet Me in St. Louis," or binge-watching Portlandia.