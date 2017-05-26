 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Protect Your Assets: A Buyer's Guide to Ring Insurance
Career
12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home
Money
This Story of How 1 Woman Saved $30,000 in 8 Months Will Motivate You (and Crack You Up!)
Career
5 Ways to Curb Your Work-Related Anxiety

Buying Engagement Ring Insurance

Protect Your Assets: A Buyer's Guide to Ring Insurance

Your commitment is what matters, but you'd still be pretty upset if you lost your engagement ring, right? Before you get too caught up in showing off your bling like Kim Kardashian, make sure to protect your prized possession with jewelry insurance.

A good personal-article insurance policy will cover your engagement ring, wedding ring, or other jewelry — up to whatever amount you choose — in the case of theft, loss, fire, or something crazy, like the diamond falling out during a water-ski excursion. Policies vary depending on your coverage and the value of your ring, but there are some general rules. Now that you've found the perfect ring, here's what you need to know about ring insurance.

Check Your Policy

Just because you have renter's or homeowner's insurance doesn't mean your ring is fully covered. Generally, these policies only cover personal articles up to a certain value, such as $1,000, so check to see what your policy covers. Even then, this only covers jewelry lost in the case of theft or fire in your home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get an Extension

You can add jewelry insurance as a "rider" (or extension) to your homeowner's or renter's policy, or you can purchase a separate personal-article policy to cover jewelry and other valuable items. Either way, this will cover the ring even when it's outside your home.

Know Your Options

Talk to your insurer about options. Prices vary depending on the value of your ring, the value of the stones, and what disasters your insurance covers, such as theft, loss, damage, or other unexpected issues. Some policies will reimburse you with a check — the best option for one-of-a-kind or heirloom pieces — while other coverages might require that you actually purchase a replacement ring via an approved jeweler.

Evaluate Your Bling

Even if you have a receipt, you should get your ring appraised before insuring it. State Farm's personal-article insurance, for instance, requires an appraisal from within the last two years that describes the ring and rates the four Cs; you'll also want to bring the ring into the agent's office so the insurer can snap a photo and verify that you own it. One exception is if your ring is available through a jeweler's catalog, in which case a receipt plus the catalog should be sufficient.

What You'll Pay

Depending on the size of your deductible, expect to pay an annual rate of at least $1 to $2 for every $100 your ring is worth. So if your ring is worth $5,000, then it might cost $50 to $100 per year to insure. When I called my agent at State Farm, he quoted me $87 per year for up to $5,000 in value but no deductible or $52 per year for up to $5,000 with a $1,000 deductible.

Do you have jewelry insurance?

Image Source: Pexels
Join the conversation
Ring InsuranceEngagement RingsInsuranceJewelryWeddingMoney
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Career
12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home
by Kate Emswiler
Workplace Tips For Introverts
Career
6 Ways to Thrive as an Introvert in an Office Made For Extroverts
by Kate Emswiler
Who Is Natasha Case of Coolhaus?
Power Your Happy Q & A
How Losing Her Job at Disney Led Natasha Case to a New Career and Sweet Success
by Kate Emswiler
Budget Tips
8 Ways to Slash Your Expensive Cell Phone Bill
by Hilary White
How to Invest Your Money
Money
The Often-Overlooked First Step to Investing (Hint: It’s Easy!)
by Amanda Holden
How to Budget For a Household Like a Business
Budget Tips
The Lean Household: 5 Ways to Manage Your Finances Like a Successful Startup
by Luvleen Sidhu
How to Make Money as a Dog Walker
Career
Dog Walking: The Side Hustle That Lets You Practice Pet Ownership
by Alicia McElhaney
Personal Finance Advice For New Grads
Spring
The New Grad's Personal Finance Survival Guide
by Kate Emswiler
Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Caitlin Hacker
Should I Go to Law School?
Career
Why You Shouldn't Go to Law School
by Annie Gabillet
Saving to Travel For a Year
Money
This Story of How 1 Woman Saved $30,000 in 8 Months Will Motivate You (and Crack You Up!)
by Amanda Holden
Best Resume Tips
Job Search
The 5 Elements of an Utterly Irresistible Résumé
by Alexandra Naida Simota
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds