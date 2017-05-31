 Skip Nav
A Startup CEO Shares the 1 Question He Always Asks During a Senior-Level Job Interview
CEO of Poppin Shares His Senior Level Interview Question

A Startup CEO Shares the 1 Question He Always Asks During a Senior-Level Job Interview

Nailing a senior-level position can be tricky if you're not prepared for what questions will be asked. No matter how long you've been with a company, you should always expect the unexpected when it comes time to interview for a higher position. Randy Nicolau, CEO and co-founder of Poppin, an office product startup company, recently shared with Forbes the one question he always asks senior-level candidates to quickly narrow down the best of the bunch:

"Tell me about the single moment in your career that you're most proud of." I feel like if you've been working for six, seven, or eight years, you should have that defining moment. That thing that you worked on, that time you learned something new, or when you turned something around. If you've just been a cog for seven or eight years and you're at that director level, you could be a great director, but we like to hire people who have continually upward mobility. I try to get a sense of that single career defining-moment.

The most important thing to note about Nicolau's interviewing tip is that most interviewers are looking to "hire people who have continually upward mobility." So don't be afraid to talk about the challenges you've faced on your climb up the ladder, as long as you have stellar success stories about how you've overcome them to the betterment of yourself and for the company.

Image Source: Aaron Burden
InterviewingInterview TipsJob SearchCareer
