 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Maternity Leave in America Is So Bleak, Women Are Crowdfunding Their Time Off
Wellness
Health Is Wealth: How Good Health Can Increase Your Net Worth
Career
Seventeen's Former Editor in Chief on Avoiding the "Entitled Millennial" Label at Work
Job Search
Instead of a Cover Letter, Try Writing a "Pain Letter"

Crowdfunding Maternity Leave

Maternity Leave in America Is So Bleak, Women Are Crowdfunding Their Time Off


The state of paid family leave in the US is woeful at best, even earning a scathing send-up on Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, a segment that starkly illuminates the hypocrisy surrounding America's sentiments toward motherhood. For example, things like Mothers Day practically fetishize motherhood, while many women who actually have babies are not provided with remotely enough time off from work to heal physically or bond with their new children.

There is no federally mandated paid leave policy for new parents, and while some companies lavish new parents with benefits (such as ample paid time off plus $4,000 in "Baby Cash" for new parents who work at Facebook), too many others offer meager parental leave, often at a percentage of the employee's salary (or totally unpaid). Facing the choice between taking longer unpaid leave or returning to work soon after giving birth, some new moms are now creating a third option for themselves: crowdfunding maternity leave.

Rather than curating traditional baby registries for diapers and cribs, new parents solicit money to supplement their parental leave on sites like Babylist. Since May 2016, over 200 "leave funds" have been created on Babylist, with an average cash goal of $2,000, according to The Atlantic's examination of this trend. The article continues:

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon-to-be parents asking for money instead of gifts isn't new. But the practice of raising money specifically for parental leave has a different tone. Many women who started maternity funds spoke about the inadequate nature of paid leave in the US. Changes in public or company policy can feel far away, especially for expectant parents who have a more concrete deadline than politicians and HR offices. Establishing a maternity-leave fund to solicit help from family and friends is one market solution that feels immediate and tangible.

Critics may decry this tactic as coarse or tacky, in the same way that wedding cash registries and honeymoon funds have been criticized with the old argument, "Why do we have to pay for your vacation/time off from work?" But then again, if a family would prefer cash to offset an unpaid leave from work (instead of receiving nine more copies of Goodnight Moon), what's the difference? Rather than quibbling over whether or not it's crass to have a maternity leave fund, perhaps we should worry about the sad fact that new parents feel the need for one.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Join the conversation
Maternity LeaveCareerMoney
Join The Conversation
Money
The Average Student Loan Debt in Every State
by GOBankingRates
Inner Thigh Exercises
Inner Thigh Exercises
All-Time-Best Inner-Thigh Exercises
by Jenny Sugar
How Much It Costs to Attend Weddings
Wedding
by Hilary White
Things to Bring For an Internship
Job Search
10 Essentials Every Intern Should Have
by Michele Bird
Excerpt From The Big Life by Ann Shoket
Career
Seventeen's Former Editor in Chief on Avoiding the "Entitled Millennial" Label at Work
by Kate Emswiler
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds