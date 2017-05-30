 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
Job Search
The 10 Best Cities For Job Seekers
Productivity
6 Tips For Easing Back Into Work After Vacation
Career
10 Ways Workaholics Can Chill Out and Work Less

Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees

Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave

While many companies have been working to improve their parental leave, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg has announced that Facebook is improving upon a different kind of time-off policy: bereavement leave. In a post to Facebook, Sandberg explained her personal reasons for Facebook's newly extended policy, which now provides up to 20 days of paid leave after the loss of an immediate family member and up to 10 days off after the death of an extended family member.

Although the Fair Labor Standards Act does not require paid time off for bereavement, approximately 71 percent of full-time employees do receive this benefit. However, bereavement leave is usually limited to three days off after the death of an immediate family member, and one day off for an extended family member.

Sandberg expressed the appreciation she felt for both her maternity leave and the time she was able to take off to heal when her husband passed away. "I know how rare this is, and I believe strongly that it shouldn't be. People should be able both to work and be there for their families," Sandberg explained in the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's not the only new benefit for Facebook employees: if they need to care for a sick loved one, they can now take up to six weeks of paid leave, and if an employee's child is sick with a short-term illness, they can take off three days to take care of their family.

It's nice to see that Facebook understands that sometimes family comes first and hopefully other companies will follow this example.

Related
Come From a Place of Yes: Bethenny Frankel's Tips For Working Women
Ikea's Awesome Paid Leave For Parents Is More Swedish Than American
How to Sleep Your Way to the Top

Image Source: Getty / Jerod Harris
Join the conversation
FacebookBenefitsWorkplaceWork
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Parenting
Don't Want to Be "That" Mom? Ask Yourself This Before Posting Your Next Kid Pic
by Katharine Stahl
Little Boy With Cancer Finds Lost Teddy Bear
Little Kids
Social Media Helped This Sweet 5-Year-Old Boy With Cancer Find His Bear
by Perri Konecky
What Is Robo Advising?
Money
The 1 Easy Way You Can Become an Investment Genius
by Annie Gabillet
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Things to Do After Vacation
Productivity
6 Tips For Easing Back Into Work After Vacation
by Emily Co
How to Thrive in a Smaller Role
Productivity
3 Ways to Stay Motivated in a Smaller Work Role
by Katy Fabrie
Teen Thanks Victims of Portland Train Stabbing
Race and Culture
by Perri Konecky
Walgreens Wonder Woman Makeup Collection
Beauty Trends
Wonder Woman Beauty Makes a Triumphant Return to Walgreens
by Sarah Siegel
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
Best Cities to Find a Job 2017
Job Search
The 10 Best Cities For Job Seekers
by Kate Emswiler
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds