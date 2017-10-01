People Were Actually Asked These 10 VERY Weird Interview Questions

Funny Interview Questions
We're not sure when or why an employee would ever encounter a penguin in a freezer, but Trader Joe's apparently finds this to be a relevant issue. While we already know that employees can definitely dish it when it comes to weird sick day excuses, employers are holding their own with Glassdoor's top 10 most oddball interview questions so far this year. Read on to see what potential hires have encountered, and ponder what your answer would be if presented with some of these head scratchers.
- Asked at Space Exploration Technologies: "When a hot dog expands, in which direction does it split and why?"
- Asked at Whole Foods Market: "Would you rather fight one horse-size duck, or 100 duck-size horses?"
- Asked at Dropbox: "If you're the CEO, what are the first three things you check about the business when you wake up?"
- Asked at Urban Outfitters: "What would the name of your debut album be?"
- Asked at J.W. Business Acquisitions: "How would you sell hot cocoa in Florida?"
- Asked at HubSpot: "If I gave you $40,000 to start a business, what would you start?"
- Asked at Trader Joe's: "What would you do if you found a penguin in the freezer?"
- Asked at Boston Consulting Group: "If you were a brand, what would be your motto?"
- Asked at Delta Air Lines: "How many basketballs would fit in this room?"
- Asked at Uniqlo: "If you had $2,000, how would you double it in 24 hours?"
