12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home

In some ways, working from home is less stressful and more fun than schlepping into the office. There's no slog through rush-hour traffic (both ways), no unidentifiable smells coming from the microwave, and no pants required! However, the WFH life does present its own unique set of challenges, like having to exhibit strict self-control when it comes to snacking on junk food and keeping the TV turned off.

Staying motivated and organized is important to the work-from-home warrior, since their work space is the same as their living space. So keep inspiration, tidiness, and comfort in mind when shopping for the at-home worker in your life.