12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home May 25, 2017 by Kate Emswiler In some ways, working from home is less stressful and more fun than schlepping into the office. There's no slog through rush-hour traffic (both ways), no unidentifiable smells coming from the microwave, and no pants required! However, the WFH life does present its own unique set of challenges, like having to exhibit strict self-control when it comes to snacking on junk food and keeping the TV turned off. Staying motivated and organized is important to the work-from-home warrior, since their work space is the same as their living space. So keep inspiration, tidiness, and comfort in mind when shopping for the at-home worker in your life. Customizable Bulletin Board Free Form Bulletin Board ($75) UncommonGoods Home & Living Free Form Bulletin Board $75 from UncommonGoods Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living A Motivational Mug I Can and I Will Mug ($17) I Can and I Will Mug $17 from clickandblossom.com Buy Now Tidy Cord Organizer Cordies Executive Cord Keeper ($27) Cordies Executive Cord Keeper $27 from shop.quirky.com Buy Now Mail-Order Coffee Subscription Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription ($10 and up) Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription $10 from angelscup.com Buy Now Fun Sticky Notes Sticky Note Set — Straight Up Magic ($12) Sticky Note Set — Straight Up Magic $12 from bando.com Buy Now An Hourglass to Prompt Productivity Productivity Timing Hourglass ($60) Productivity Timing Hourglass $60 from uncommongoods.com Buy Now Pretty Folders For Pretty Filing Vera Bradley File Folders ($14) Vera Bradley File Folders $14 from verabradley.com Buy Now Comfy-Sturdy Lap Desk LapGear XL Designer LapDesk ($40) LapGear XL Designer LapDesk $40 from amazon.com Buy Now Healthy Snack Box Subscription Bestowed Snack Box ($16/month for 12 months) Bestowed Snack Box $16 from bestowed.com Buy Now Retro-Cute Desk Organizer Rewind Desk Tidy ($30) Rewind Desk Tidy $30 from amazon.com Buy Now Inspirational Wall Art Creativity Is Intelligence Having Fun Print ($22) Creativity Is Intelligence Having Fun Print $22 from scoutmob.com Buy Now Gift Card For Food Delivery Seamless Gift Card ($25 and up) Seamless Gift Card $25 from seamless.cashstar.com Buy Now