 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home

Gifts For People Who Work From Home

12 Helpful Gifts For People Who Work From Home

In some ways, working from home is less stressful and more fun than schlepping into the office. There's no slog through rush-hour traffic (both ways), no unidentifiable smells coming from the microwave, and no pants required! However, the WFH life does present its own unique set of challenges, like having to exhibit strict self-control when it comes to snacking on junk food and keeping the TV turned off.

Staying motivated and organized is important to the work-from-home warrior, since their work space is the same as their living space. So keep inspiration, tidiness, and comfort in mind when shopping for the at-home worker in your life.

Customizable Bulletin Board
Customizable Bulletin Board

Free Form Bulletin Board ($75)

UncommonGoods Home & Living
Free Form Bulletin Board
$75
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
A Motivational Mug
A Motivational Mug

I Can and I Will Mug ($17)

I Can and I Will Mug
$17
from clickandblossom.com
Buy Now
Tidy Cord Organizer
Tidy Cord Organizer

Cordies Executive Cord Keeper ($27)

Cordies Executive Cord Keeper
$27
from shop.quirky.com
Buy Now
Mail-Order Coffee Subscription
Mail-Order Coffee Subscription

Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription ($10 and up)

Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription
$10
from angelscup.com
Buy Now
Fun Sticky Notes
Fun Sticky Notes

Sticky Note Set — Straight Up Magic ($12)

Sticky Note Set — Straight Up Magic
$12
from bando.com
Buy Now
An Hourglass to Prompt Productivity
An Hourglass to Prompt Productivity

Productivity Timing Hourglass ($60)

Productivity Timing Hourglass
$60
from uncommongoods.com
Buy Now
Pretty Folders For Pretty Filing
Pretty Folders For Pretty Filing

Vera Bradley File Folders ($14)

Vera Bradley File Folders
$14
from verabradley.com
Buy Now
Comfy-Sturdy Lap Desk
Comfy-Sturdy Lap Desk

LapGear XL Designer LapDesk ($40)

LapGear XL Designer LapDesk
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Healthy Snack Box Subscription
Healthy Snack Box Subscription

Bestowed Snack Box ($16/month for 12 months)

Bestowed Snack Box
$16
from bestowed.com
Buy Now
Retro-Cute Desk Organizer
Retro-Cute Desk Organizer

Rewind Desk Tidy ($30)

Rewind Desk Tidy
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Inspirational Wall Art
Inspirational Wall Art

Creativity Is Intelligence Having Fun Print ($22)

Creativity Is Intelligence Having Fun Print
$22
from scoutmob.com
Buy Now
Gift Card For Food Delivery
Gift Card For Food Delivery

Seamless Gift Card ($25 and up)

Seamless Gift Card
$25
from seamless.cashstar.com
Buy Now
Career Gift GuideCareerGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
UncommonGoods
Free Form Bulletin Board
from UncommonGoods
$75
I Can and I Will Mug
from clickandblossom.com
$17
Cordies Executive Cord Keeper
from shop.quirky.com
$27
Angels' Cup Coffee Subscription
from angelscup.com
$10
Sticky Note Set — Straight Up Magic
from bando.com
$12
Productivity Timing Hourglass
from uncommongoods.com
$60
Vera Bradley File Folders
from verabradley.com
$14
LapGear XL Designer LapDesk
from amazon.com
$40
Bestowed Snack Box
from bestowed.com
$16
Rewind Desk Tidy
from amazon.com
$30
Creativity Is Intelligence Having Fun Print
from scoutmob.com
$22
Seamless Gift Card
from seamless.cashstar.com
$25
Shop More
UncommonGoods Home & Living SHOP MORE
UncommonGoods
Custom State Pillows
from UncommonGoods
$85
UncommonGoods
Phone Storage Workout Bottle
from UncommonGoods
$19.99
UncommonGoods
Succulent Living Wall Planter Kit
from UncommonGoods
$110
UncommonGoods
City Map Glass
from UncommonGoods
$14
UncommonGoods
Smartphone Magnifier
from UncommonGoods
$30
UncommonGoods Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Budget Tips
43 Affordable Wedding Gifts For Under $50
by Ashley Paige
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Pregnancy
34 Thoughtful Gifts For Women Going Through IVF
by Lauren Levy
Holiday For Kids
The Best Gifts For Teens
by Alessia Santoro
UncommonGoods Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
missmoorestyle
sreichel
apinchoflovely
krystin_lee
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds