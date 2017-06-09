How to Stay Invisible When You're Browsing LinkedIn



If you're job hunting on LinkedIn, be aware that when you look at someone's profile on the network, they can find out if you're viewing them through the "Who's Viewed Your Profile?" feature. Although there are both perks and drawbacks of being visible, sometimes you just want your privacy. Here's how to make yourself invisible on LinkedIn:

Log into LinkedIn with your user name and password. When you're logged in, hover over your mini photo icon in the top right-hand corner, and the Account & Settings menu will drop down. Click on the Privacy & Settings option.

Once you're in the Privacy & Settings page, scroll to the bottom of the page to get to the Privacy Controls section. Click on the "Select what others see when you've viewed their profile" option to edit your settings. (You may need to click on "Go to previous version of Settings" to view this option.)

You can choose from three options. The first one will allow your headline and name to be visible to everyone, the second is an anonymous profile but your industry and company can be viewed, and the third will let you be totally anonymous ("You will be in complete private mode."). Choose the last option and click on the "Save Changes" button to stay completely invisible.