 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 1 Word You Need to Remember During a Job Interview
Budget Tips
21 Little Ways to Save Money Every Day
Career
5 Unexpected Life Lessons I Learned in Business School
Personal Essay
I Got Fired For Writing Like a Girl

How to Answer Tricky Interview Questions

The 1 Word You Need to Remember During a Job Interview

There's one type of interview question that can trip up even the most polished of candidates. It's called a behavioral based question, and it starts with the phrase, "Tell me about a time when . . ."

Some examples of behavioral based questions include:

Tell me about a time when . . .
. . . you went above and beyond the call of duty to get a job done.
. . . you had to work on a project under a tight deadline.
. . . you had to act with very little planning.
. . . you tried to accomplish something but failed.
. . . you delegated a project effectively.

Suddenly your mind is blank, your palms are sweaty, and you might even experience a fight-or-flight response as you nervously assess your exit options. In this situation, take a deep breath and recall one word: STAR. At an event hosted by New York Women in Communications, panelist Laura Burkart of Superfly advised attendees to review behavioral based questions before an interview and prepare some answers using this acronym:

ADVERTISEMENT

S = Situation

Describe the relevant circumstances of the situation.

T = Task

Define the challenge that was presented to you.

A = Action

Give specific examples of your role in the situation and what actions you took.

R = Result

Explain the outcome of the situation (if possible, use quantities) and specify what you learned or achieved.

This is a great opportunity to make your past work for you. If you have some well-worded (and well-practiced) stories ready to go, you'll rock the interview and turn into their star candidate.

Image Source: StockSnap / Brigitte Tohm
Join the conversation
Interview TipsJob SearchCareer
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Smell Amazing
by Arianna Davis
Personal Essay on Sexism in the Workplace
Personal Essay
I Got Fired For Writing Like a Girl
by Kristen Gaerlan
Why Working at a Startup Is Better Than Going Corporate
Career
Why I Picked a Startup Over a Corporate Job After College
by Zoya Biglary
How Can I Curb My Anxiety at Work?
Career
5 Ways to Curb Your Work-Related Anxiety
by Fairygodboss
Do You Have to Bow to the Queen of England?
Queen Elizabeth II
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds