5 Weekend Rituals to Prevent Workweek Anxiety

Even though I love what I do for a living, I used to find myself constantly overwhelmed with anxiety as soon as Sunday night rolled around. My mind began to race and I asked myself over and over again, "How the hell is tomorrow Monday?" I knew it was coming, but I was not ready for it. The familiar panic began to spiral out of control as I thought about my jam-packed to-do list, countless meetings, and after-work obligations that filled up my calendar.

It was the same thing every weekend, and when Monday morning came, I was miserable and unprepared. Instead of sitting on my couch, binge-watching Netflix and accepting my fate that Sundays would always suck, I decided to come up with a weekend plan to alleviate some stress and make my workweek more manageable.

