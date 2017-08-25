 Skip Nav
POPSUGAR Voices
5 Steps to Tackling Debt Like a Boss
Job Search
How to Respond to the Salary Question
Career
5 Things You Should Do to Avoid Burning Bridges When Leaving a Job

How Can I Make My Job Application Stand Out?

The 1 Clever Way Job Seekers Are Landing Interviews These Days

These days, landing an interview with your dream company can seem like a shot in the dark. It's often hard to know whether your application will stand out, especially when your only choice is to send your résumé and cover letter to a master email alias (like jobs@company.com) that seemingly gets shuffled into someone's spam folder.

This poses a common question among job seekers: in a fiercely competitive sea of equally qualified candidates, how can you ensure that a hiring manager will take a second glance as your résumé and offer you an interview? The answer, it seems, lies in creativity.

San Francisco resident Lukas Yla knows a thing or two about using creativity to stand out from the crowd. He's that guy who went viral last year for posing as a Postmates courier to hand-deliver boxes of doughnuts to potential employers. The cherry on top? He hid his résumé inside those boxes of sweets. Last time we checked in with Lukas via email, he told us this tactic landed him 10 interviews. Pure genius, right? Well, it seems like his clever strategy is spreading like wildfire, as Imgur user sarah posted the photo below to show how a job seeker recently used the same exact tactic to their advantage.

An Imgurian brought us a box of donuts with his resume attached. He got an interview. :)

This made us wonder: are doughnuts — or food in general — the secret way to a hiring manager's heart? We decided to reach out to the user that posted the photo to hear her thoughts. The woman turned out to be Sarah Schaff, Imgur's director of community, and she told us that as soon as the job seeker stopped by the office with a box of doughnuts, Alan Schaaf, the company's CEO, glanced at the attached résumé and offered him an interview on the spot.

Sarah admitted this wasn't the first time a dedicated Imgurian offered the employees a gift, as she's received stuffed animals, edible treats, flowers, and, interestingly enough, a potato. Sometimes, that little extra touch of thoughtfulness goes a long way in helping to differentiate yourself among other job hopefuls. "I respect anyone who is willing to put in some extra effort to make themselves stand out and show a bit of their personality," she explained. "That said, you don't need doughnuts to get a job at Imgur! You just need talent, skills, and passion for your work."

There you have it, folks. You can read all the helpful résumé tips you'd like, but our bets are on this being the best tip to come from 2017 so far.

Related
The 5 Elements of an Utterly Irresistible Résumé
10 Essential Steps to Take Before a Job Interview
3 Reasons "Polite Persistence" Will Get You Hired
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Matthew Barnes
Join the conversation
ImgurInterviewingRésuméCareer AdviceTips
Join The Conversation
Kitchens
20 Things to Let Go of in Your Kitchen in 2017
by Erin Cullum
Coffee to Water Ratio
Cooking Basics
Here's the Exact Coffee-to-Water Ratio For the Best-Tasting Cup
by Erin Cullum
How to Feel Like You're Always on Vacation
Wendy's
How to Feel Like You're Still on Vacation After You Get Home
by Carrie Carrollo paid for by Wendy's
Marble vs. Granite Countertops
Bathrooms
How Marble and Granite Countertops Compare
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Habits of People With Clean Kitchens
Organization
7 Things People With Clean Kitchens Do Every Day
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Career & Finance
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds