21 Little Ways to Save Money Every Day
How Good Health Can Increase Your Net Worth
I Got Fired For Writing Like a Girl
11 Ways to Boost Your Credit Score

When it comes to our financial résumés, consensus is that credit scores are the number one factor that lenders rely on to determine the credit-worthiness of a borrower. The time might be right for you to dip a toe into the housing market or buy a new car, but your credit score needs to be in tip-top shape to land a loan. Follow these tips for improving your score to get the best possible interest rates.

Pay Your Bills on Time
Use It Responsibly
Get Cracking on Your Balances
Take It Slow
Pause Before You Cancel a Card
Check Your Report For Mistakes
Don't Focus on the Credit Mix
Pay Attention to Reason Codes
Know When to Say No
Wait More Than a Month to Check Your Score
Give Your Cards a Rest If You're Applying For a Loan
