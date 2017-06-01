10 Ways to Earn a Few Extra Bucks This Summer

The following post was originally featured on GOBankingRates.

The lazy days of Summer are approaching. But if you're strapped for cash, don't plan on spending the season in a lounge chair. Many businesses hire temporary workers for the summer, so get ready to cash in on your free time.

Millions of young adults take on Summer jobs once school is out, but who says you have to be a student? Some adults also have the season off — for example, teachers and other professionals employed by schools — and snag a side gig to earn extra money.

Whether you're looking for Summer jobs for teachers, students, or anyone else, there's plenty to choose from. Keep reading to see 10 seasonal jobs to pad your bank account.